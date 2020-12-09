The Verona Fastbreak Boys Basketball Booster Club continues with the full-court press on its orange ribbon and weather resistant tag fundraiser.
Community members can show unity and support for the team and program by purchasing an orange ribbon and a “Verona Strong” weather resistant tag from a boys’ basketball player or family.
Sarah Deischer, Verona Fastbreak Boys Basketball Booster Club secretary and fundraising chair, got the idea from the purple ribbon fundraiser the Stoughton Sports Booster Club did in the fall.
Deischer said the club doesn’t charge a membership fee to become a member so she thought a donation to support the program to help bring the community together would make a good fundraising pitch. The club has raised $700 through its first round of orange ribbon sales and she said a second round of sales is planned in January.
“We may not be in school or playing sports, but we can be ‘Verona Strong’ and we need to show our support of the coaches and the athletes,” Deischer said. “They (orange ribbon weather resistant tags) become a conversation piece in neighborhoods.”
A player and family will then tie it around a designated tree or light post on the day selected.
Contactless transactions are an option. Money for donations can be left at the door or mailed.
New Verona coach Reggie Patterson, 27, is hoping to return the program back to prominence. He was an assistant on girls’ basketball coach Angie Murphy’s staff last season. Patterson appreciates the efforts of the booster club.
Patterson said the club did a tremendous job of coming up with a way to support the boys basketball program amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a typical boys basketball season, the club sells programs and has a concession stand at games. Deischer said the club made $4,000 in advertising last year.
“We are hoping to make $1,000,” she said of the orange ribbon fundraiser.
To make a donation, email Deischer at sarah.deischer@gmail.com. There also is an online payment option on Venmo.