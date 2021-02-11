The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has named the La Crosse Center as one of two locations for the girls and boys state basketball tournaments.
The girls state tournament is scheduled for Feb. 25-27 and the boys tournament is slated for March 4-6.
Three of the five division state tournaments to be determined for both girls and boys at a different date will be played at the La Crosse Center. Two state semifinal games and a championship game for each division will be scheduled one of the three days.
“We are very excited about the opportunity to partner with the La Crosse Center to be a host site for the Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament,” WIAA Assistant Director Kate Peterson Abiad said. ““Art Fahey, on behalf of the La Crosse Center, has worked hard to provide us with a plan that will offer a tremendous experience for state-bound athletes, in a safety conscious environment. As always, the city of La Crosse has extended a warm welcome to the WIAA and our state tournament endeavors.”