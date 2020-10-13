Verona Wildcat Basketball Club registration is now open for fourth to eighth-graders.
Registration can be completed online at wildcatbasketballclub.org. Registration closes at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
There will be a Wildcat Basketball Club clinic for fourth through sixth-graders at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 13. The clinic is limited to the first 40 participants who sign up.
A virtual parent meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15. A fall basketball clinic for seventh and eighth-graders will be offered at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. The clinic is limited to the first 40 participants who sign up.
The first official day of Wildcat club basketball practices is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.