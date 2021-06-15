The Verona Area High School baseball team’s offense continues to stay hot.
The Wildcats racked up 21 runs in three wins over the last week to finish the regular season 16-5.
Verona 3, Madison East 2
A pair of runs in the second inning got the Wildcats going, and another in the fifth was enough for a win on Tuesday, June 8.
Mason Fink, Garret Jones and Mason Armstrong each added a pair of hits for the Wildcats, with Armstrong and Fink each hitting a double.
Four different pitchers played for Verona. Nick West struck out four, and Max Steiner added a pair of strikeouts, too.
Verona 12, Beloit Memorial 2 (5)
It took just five innings for the visiting Wildcats to dismantle Beloit Memorial in a Thursday, June 10 Big Eight Conference game.
Five different players had at least two hits for Verona, which got a double from Tanner Kalternberg and another from Ryan Merlet. John Ferguson added a triple.
Verona struck out 11 Beloit Memorial batters in the effort, allowing seven hits.
Verona 6, Beloit Memorial 0
In a rematch of Thursday’s game, Verona earned its second win in as many days against the Purple Knights.
The Wildcats opened the game with a three-run first inning before adding one run in each of the third, fifth and seventh innings.