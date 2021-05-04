Verona Area High School’s John Ferguson missed half of the 2019 season after being hit by a ball in the head while batting against Waunakee.
Fast forward about two years, and he was back in the lineup, delivering a three-run double to right field to help Verona rally to beat Madison West 3-2 in the season opener on Tuesday, April 27, at Stampfl Field in Verona.
“It feels great to get back and do what I know I can do and do what I missed out on my sophomore and junior year,” Ferguson said. “It was really satisfying.”
Verona (2-0) followed that up with a 9-2 road win over the Regents on Friday, April 29, at Mansfield Stadium.
Verona 9, Madison West 2
Verona senior catcher Colby Davis went 2-for-2 with a home run and three runs scored to power the Wildcats to a Big Eight Conference win over the Regents May 1 at Mansfield Stadium.
Verona took a two-run lead in the second inning. Junior Mason Fink had an RBI single to score Garrett Hoppe and senior James Rae had a bases-loaded walk to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead. Verona added to its lead when Davis hit a solo home run in the third. Max Steiner knocked in a run with an infield single.
The Wildcats broke the game open with a five-run fifth. Sophomore Mason Armstrong and Fink each hit RBI doubles. Rae delivered an RBI single and N.J. Elias knocked in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Junior Nick West pitched four innings and gave up one earned run on three hits. He struck out five and didn’t issue a walk.
Fink went 2-for-3 with three RBI. Rae drove in two runs. Both Hoppe and Armstrong scored two runs.
Verona 3, Madison West 2
Senior pitcher Jacob Kisting tossed five no-hit innings and two Verona pitchers combined on a one-hitter to lead the Wildcats to a win over the Regents in the season opener April 27 at Stampfl Field.
Kisting gave up just one unearned run, struck out seven and walked one.
“I had confidence in my catcher — Colby Davis,” Kisting said. “He called a great game. I had confidence in my fielders all game. If I left one over the plate, my fielders would make a play.”
Madison West scored an unearned run on Kisting on an error in the third. The Wildcats battled back in the bottom of the fifth.
“I have all the confidence in the world in these guys and their bats,” Kisting said. “I played with a lot of these guys all four years. I know what they are capable of in the batter’s box. I had no worries at all.”
Elias singled off Madison West senior pitcher Drew Anderson and Rae walked to set the table. Anderson then hit West by a pitch to load the bases. Moments later, Ferguson lined a three-run double to right to give the Wildcats a 3-1 lead.
“You start off the season you need to start it off on a good note and I really think we did that today,” Ferguson said. “It felt great to back up Jacob because he was pitching a great game.”
The Regents rallied in the sixth off Verona senior relief pitcher Andres Kleinsek, who walked two West batters. Anderson then came through with a two-out RBI single he bounced to left to cut Verona’s lead to 3-2.
Kleinsek tossed two innings in relief to get the save and gave up one run on one hit.
D’Orazio said the plan was to limit Kisting to about 70 pitches in his first start.
“There is no reason to fatigue someone right away,” D’Orazio said. “
Kisting said he didn’t mind not getting a chance to pitch two more innings with a no-hitter on the line.
“I think you pick any guy in our bullpen and it was Andres Kleinsek today who threw a great last two innings to close it out,” Kisting said. “I think you could have gone up and down the order and the guys in our dugout could have done the same thing he did. We have a great staff this year.”
The Wildcats overcame three errors.
“I think those plays those guys will make in the next week or two,” D’Orazio said. “Two of those plays were the first ground balls of the season. We will clean that stuff up I’m sure.”