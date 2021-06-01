The Verona Area High School baseball team split a pair of games against Big Eight Conference foe Middleton, avenging a 14-2 loss on Tuesday, May 25 with a 2-1 win on Saturday, May 29.
The Wildcats improved to 10-5 this season.
Middleton 14, Verona 2
The visiting Cardinals scored eight runs in the final two innings to breeze by the Wildcats in a Tuesday, May 25 win.
Verona registered just two hits on offense, led by a triple from senior James Rae.
Verona 4, Middleton 2 (8)
The Wildcats’ offense was more efficient in the rematch between the two teams on Saturday, May 29.
The Cardinals raced to a 2-0 lead in the first inning before the Wildcats added a run in both the second and third innings. A walk off two-run home run in the eighth inning from junior NJ Elias closed the game.
Senior Colby Davis and sophomore Mason Armstrong each registered two hits for Verona, which got seven strikeouts from pitchers Jacob Kisting (5) and Nick West (2).
Verona plays at Madison La Follette on Tuesday, May 25 before the teams visit Verona for a Wednesday rematch. The Wildcats also host Madison East on Friday.