The Verona Area High School baseball team beat Madison La Follette twice and added a victory over Madison East to advance to 13-5 this season.
Verona 10, Madison La Follete 4
A five-run sixth inning sealed the deal for the Wildcats in a Tuesday, June 1 win.
Junior NJ Elias went 2-for-3 for the Wildcats, who got doubles from John Ferguson and Mason Armstrong as well as a triple from Max Steiner.
Verona 15, Madison La Follete 0 (5)
The offense stayed strong in a rematch with the Lancers on Wednesday, June 2, as the Panthers scored 10 runs in the top of the fifth inning to beat La Follette.
The Wildcats got a strong performance on the mound from senior Nick West, who struck out eight and walked two, allowing just one hit.
Verona 10, Madison East 0 (5)
Another late offensive outburst sealed the win for the Wildcats on Friday, June 4.
Verona scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning at home to end the game. Five different players recorded hits for the Wildcats, and Jacob Kisting allowed just one.