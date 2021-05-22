After scoring four runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a five-run lead over Janesville Parker in a Thursday, May 20, game at Riverside Park in Janesville, the Verona High School baseball team looked to be coasting to victory.
But Janesville refused to go down easily, adding four runs of their own over the final two innings to make it a one-run game before the Wildcats ended the threat in the bottom of the seventh to win 8-7.
“We just talked about confidence and just being ready,” Verona coach Brad D’Orazio said of his speech to players as Parker pushed back late.
“Everyone can do their job, and we’ve got confidence in all 20 guys that we got. So (it was about) just knowing that they can do it and helping them believe that and making the next play,” D’Orazio said.
Verona opened the scoring in the first inning after Parker walked in a run with the bases loaded. The Wildcats got another run thanks to a Parker walk in the second inning before a Mason Armstrong sacrifice fly made it 3-0 Verona.
After the teams traded runs over the next several innings, the Wildcats showed their offensive firepower in the sixth, scoring four runs on four hits.
The team got nearly every type of offense in baseball, scoring on plays ranging from walks, steals, a balk, singles and a triple from senior James Rae.
Verona was aggressive stealing the bases in the game, something D’Orazio said is a big part of his team’s identity.
The trait was especially evident on the team’s fourth score, one that saw Seth Tobie hit a single followed by steals of second and third base. After an overthrow while stealing third, he scored.
“That’s what we like to do is run around, bunt and hit and run and try to be exciting,” D’Orazio said.
“We noticed that we had an opportunity to run, so we just wanted to go. And that’s kind of our philosophy is until someone throws us out consistently, we’re gonna keep going.”
Junior Mason Fink led the Wildcats with three hits, and classmate Charlie McChesney struck out two in 4 ⅔ innings for Verona in his first start on the mound.
“I think he probably wasn’t as sharp as he could have been, which just shows where he can be,” D’Orazio said of his pitcher. “But he battled, and I don’t think he gave up a hit until like the fourth inning.”
Defensive errors by Verona extended the stay for Parker batters at home plate early on, and the Wildcats struggled to close the game in the final innings.
After leaving with a win, D’Orazio told his players there was plenty to learn from the game.
He was happy to see his team open the game with a 1-0 lead, but when the team has an opportunity such as the one it did Thursday with the bases loaded and no outs, they need to capitalize, he said.
“Realize that there are 21 outs, and don’t stop until you get them all and then just understanding that that’s why you try to capitalize on things. … trying to pile those on because you’re going to possibly need them at some point.”
The Wildcats downed Janesville Craig 12-2 on Saturday before prepping for a game against Madison Memorial, one that was rescheduled from Friday. The Wildcats also play Oregon Monday.