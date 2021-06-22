Just as the Verona Area High School baseball team got the response it needed in a Thursday, June 17, regional final playoff game against Madison Memorial, Mother Nature decided to interrupt the team’s momentum.
After giving up one run in the bottom of the first inning, the Wildcats responded with a run of their own in the top of the second to tie the game before a lightning delay lasted more than an hour.
“I just told the guys, there’s so many things that are out of our control and have been out of our control, whether it’s COVID or restrictions and not having a baseball season last year, that Mother Nature is going to do its thing, and we just have to respond,” Verona coach Brad D’Orazio said.
The Spartans scored a run in the bottom of the second before adding one more in the third, allowing Memorial to escape with a 3-1 victory to end Verona’s season.
Errors and a stalled offense sealed the Wildcats’ fate. Just before the delay, Memorial got a double to put a runner on second base. Immediately after play resumed, Verona picked off the runner at second.
With two outs, a pair of back-to-back overthrows led to a run for Memorial. D’Orazio said errors made the difference.
"Having four errors and four hits is not a real good recipe for winning games,” D’Orazio said. “That was definitely our issue was fielding and our defense. And it was really tough hitting conditions tonight with the wind blowing in against a really, really good, top flight high school ace pitcher."
Senior Jacob Kisting pitched all six innings, allowing five hits and one earned run while adding seven strikeouts and a pair of walks.
Andres Kleinsek led the way for Verona on offense, going 2-for-3 with a double. Junior NJ Elias had an RBI single in the top of the second to score Kleinsek, who got on base with a single of his own to start the inning.
D’Orazio said he was proud of his team for the way they played this season and applauded his seniors, who led the Wildcats after losing their junior season.
“Obviously there's only one team that ends up happy at the end of the season, but for these guys to put together a season and go 17-6 and have a bunch of guys doing fall sports from the beginning and crossover and whatever, just the way that they handled adversity I think is probably just a true reflection of their character and what great young men they are,” he said.
He thinks the future is bright for the Wildcats.
"I feel really positive about the future, and I think this year was a great success. To go from not sure if we’re gonna have a season to being allowed to play a full conference schedule and some nonconference,” he said, “these guys should be very proud of that. And they don’t have anything to hang their head about.”
Verona 5, Waunakee 3
It was the Wildcats who jumped out to an early lead in the team’s regional semifinal against Waunakee on Tuesday, June 15.
Verona added two runs in the first inning. After watching Waunakee tie the game in the top of the second, the Wildcats pulled away by scoring three more runs over the next two innings to walk away with a 5-3 win.
"I was really happy with the way that they bounced back from there and were able to answer back. Anytime you get a 2-run lead and then let it slip away, you can obviously react a couple different ways but the way that we responded was great," D'Orazio said.
Junior Nick West finished with seven strikeouts in a complete game for Verona, walking two. The Wildcats finished with five hits on offense, compared to three from Waunakee.
West made the difference, D’Orazio said.
“He's done a great job all year of not walking guys, throwing multiple pitches for strikes, and he doesn't strike out 10 or 15 a game, but he takes off a little bit on certain pitches to get weak contact,” he said. “I thought he did a great job of keeping their hitters off balance."