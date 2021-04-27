Most of the members of the Verona Area High School baseball team have played summer club ball, but it’s been almost two years since they have dug into a batter’s box to take their hacks in a prep season.
The Verona baseball team returns four starters from a team that made a run to a WIAA Division 1 sectional championship and lost to Sun Prairie 10-0.
“I’m expecting to compete for a Big Eight championship,” 15-year Verona coach Brad D’Orazio said.
Verona has reached the sectional in the six straight years there has been a season. Being on the doorstep of reaching the state tournament has been a motivator.
Verona went 15-12 in 2019, beat Waunakee twice and was shut out by Sun Prairie three times. After winning its first four games in 2019, Verona lost eight straight. The Wildcats were one of the hotter teams down the stretch, going 11-4 the second half of the season.
The quartet of returning starters — seniors Jacob Kisting at pitcher, a Bradley University commit; James Rae (second base and shortstop); junior Nick West (third base) and junior Garrett Hoppe (first base) look to use that as a learning experience.
“I believe they have all got a lot better,” D’Orazio said. “We have a lot of talent. I’m really excited and hopefully all of that hard work will pay off.”
Kisting went 6-2 with a 2.61 ERA on the way to earning honorable mention Big Eight All-Conference as a pitcher as a sophomore in 2019 and Rae was honorable mention all-conference at second base. Kisting struck out 51 and walked 21, giving Verona a solid one-two punch on the mound, along with 2019 graduate Reagan Klawiter, who now plays for Madison College.
Kisting is tied as the 1,000th top player in the Class of 2021, according to the Perfect Game USA. He vaulted up college prospect rankings with his performance this summer with the Chicago Scouts Association team. He pitched and helped the Scouts beat two-time defending champion Florida Burn 4-2 in the pool play championship of the WWBA World Championship in Fort Myers, Florida.
“His fastball has more pop on it,” D’Orazio said of Kisting’s biggest difference from 2019. “His velocity has really increased.”
Rae, who will play baseball at the University of Wisconsin- La Crosse next year, is the team’s leading returning hitter (.370). D’Orazio said Rae will make the shift from second base to shortstop this season.
Verona returns a trio of pitchers. Besides Kisting, West and senior Andres Kleinsek saw valuable time on the mound two years ago. D’Orazio said pitching will be a strength.
One player D’Orazio is pointing toward emerging as a key hitter is Hoppe, who played as a freshman.
“I am expecting Garrett Hoppe to make a big jump,” he said.
The Wildcats also return John Ferguson, who also can play first base and designated hitter. D’Orazio said Ferguson was limited by a concussion in 2019.
The Wildcats have three players vying for playing time at catcher, but each one has the versatility to play other positions. The candidates are senior Colby Davis, who will play baseball at Edgewood College next season; junior Mason Fink and sophomore Mason Armstrong. Fink also can start at second base and Armstrong can play in the outfield.
Two returning players expected to have bigger roles in the outfield are seniors Garrett Jones and N.J. Elias.
D’Orazio said the contenders for the Big Eight Conference title are Sun Prairie, Middleton and Madison Memorial.