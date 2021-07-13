After mounting an early comeback in the second inning of a Monday, July 12 Senior Legion baseball game at Stampfl Field in Verona, it was the host Wildcats who were on the wrong end of a late rally in a 16-9 loss to Baraboo.
The Wildcats held a 9-8 lead heading into the seventh and final inning on Monday before Baraboo exploded for eight runs to win the game.
Verona committed 11 errors, a trend that played a large part in the loss, coach Rob Davis told the Verona Press. Only two of the eight runs scored in the final inning - and four in the entire game - were earned runs.
"The defense tonight, we had 11 errors. I can make excuses all day long, but we didn’t make plays,” Davis said.
Verona trailed 3-0 in the top of the first inning after multiple throws to the bases skipped through the dirt and a few pitches ended up behind home plate with runners in scoring position.
Baraboo scored a pair of runs on a ground ball that was misplayed on the throw to home plate before an overthrow to third base on a steal led to the third run. But the Wildcats responded quickly, taking the lead back in their first at-bat after multiple walks and aggressive base running.
They added two more runs to take a 6-3 lead in the bottom of the second inning, but Baraboo tied the game in the third. Verona regained the lead with a three-run fourth inning before giving up the late runs.
Davis said he was impressed by the way his team responded to being down on the scoreboard multiple times.
"I think that speaks to this group of guys,” he said. “They’re competitors, they want to be challenged. It was good to see these guys come up and have good, competitive at-bats.”
The team was thin on the benches due to the high school football team’s training camp this week. Verona played with just nine players on Monday, and two of them hadn’t yet played for the team this summer.
One of those players, senior Garrett Jones, went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI for Verona in his first game with the team. The Wildcats combined for 13 walks on offense, something Davis said was an improvement for his team as they continue to learn how to be patient at the plate.
Pitchers Atticus Marse (2), Lars Brotzman (1) and Jones (2) combined for five strikeouts and seven walks. The pitchers allowed just four earned runs in the game.
Davis hopes the team can build on the performance.
"We’ve had teams in the past that would have crumbled under that (early deficit), and so it was really exciting to see these guys come back and compete and take a good lead. It was a tight game right up until the last inning.”
Verona is scheduled to play at Madison Memorial in a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 14 before visiting Lodi in a Monday, July 19 game.