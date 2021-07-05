A group of Verona Area High School baseball players plan to take advantage of the summer months to improve as baseball players and athletes, something they didn’t have a chance to do in 2020 thanks to a COVID-19 shutdown.
The Verona Senior Legion team is giving the kids that chance.
They pushed to a wild finish in a close game on Wednesday, June 30, an 8-7 walk off loss to Monona Grove in Cottage Grove. It was the team’s third game this summer.
Verona entered the seventh and final inning down by one run before the Wildcats scored a pair of runs in the top of the inning to take the lead. Monona Grove responded, eventually winning in the bottom half of the inning.
Despite the loss, the experience will help the players, coach Rob Davis told his team after the game.
“Nobody likes to lose, myself included. I hate it. But we’re not here necessarily to win games, we’re here to get you guys more repetitions and just to play more baseball,” Davis said of his post-game speech.
“And that’s something that they lost so much of last year.”
The team is made up of Verona Area High School players. Due to club team schedules, the team is made up of freshman and JV players from this year’s high school team, with occasional varsity players filling in when they can.
Junior Atticus Marse got the start for Verona in the June 30 game, and three other pitchers threw as well. Senior Eavan Overland had multiple hits, including a double into left field.
Summer baseball is typically more relaxed than organized spring WIAA baseball, Davis said, but he thinks his team has been focused and determined so far.
He said the team has been “a joy” to coach, adding that he coached many of them as they were coming up through the youth baseball system.
“A lot of other kids that had an opportunity to play on this team chose not to, and these guys said ‘Look, I want to play more baseball, I want to get more reps, I want to improve myself.’ They’re excited to be there, and I’m excited to be working with them.”
He expects the team to be competitive this summer.
“I would expect that we will be very competitive, and I think we’ll probably win more than we’ll lose. We’re going to get a little better every day.”