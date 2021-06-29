Seven Verona baseball players received Big Eight All-Conference honors recently.
Senior Jacob Kisting, a Bradley University commit, was named first-team all-conference as a pitcher. Kisting went 4-2 and posted a 0.69 ERA. He struck out 59 batters in 40 ⅓ innings and only walked 14.
The two Wildcats named second-team all-conference are junior Nick West at pitcher and senior outfielder NJ Elias. West went 4-2 and had a 1.75 ERA. He struck out 35 in 32 innings.
Elias hit .339 with two home runs, 10 RBI and 19 runs scored.
The quartet of Verona players named honorable mention all-conference are senior Colby Davis, junior Mason Fink, sophomore Mason Armstrong and junior Garrett Hoppe. Davis hit .313 with one home run and 9 RBI. Fink hit .300, hit four doubles, racked up 15 RBI and 15 runs scored.
Armstrong hit .293 with six doubles, 11 RBI and eight runs. Hoppe also hit .293 with 8 RBI and 10 runs scored. On the mound, Hoppe went 1-0 with one save in 11 innings. He struck out eight and walked four.