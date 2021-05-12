Coming up with clutch hits with runners on base and taking advantage of some small ball opportunities proved to make the difference in the Verona baseball team’s two Big Eight Conference losses to No. 1-ranked Sun Prairie.
In a rescheduled game, Verona rebounded to knock off Monona Grove 5-0 on Monday, May 10, at Fireman’s Park in Cottage Grove.
Sun Prairie, the top-ranked team in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Prep Baseball Report, improved to 5-0, after sweeping Verona (3-2, 1-2 Big Eight), ranked No. 18, in two games last week. The Wildcats lost to the Cardinals 4-2 on Saturday, May 8, in Sun Prairie. In the first meeting between the two teams, Sun Prairie used a four-run third inning to propel them to a 4-1 win over Verona at Stampfl Field.
“Against Sun Prairie, I don’t think we hit the ball like we can,” Verona coach Brad D’Orazio said.
The Cardinals have five players committed to play at Division I and Division II college programs, including senior catcher Josh Caron (Nebraska), senior Liam Moreno (Missouri State), Carson Shepard (Ohio), Brady Stevens (Upper Iowa) and junior Addison Ostrenga (University of Iowa).
Verona 5, Monona Grove 0
Three Wildcat pitchers combined to toss a two-hit shutout in a nonconference win over Monona Grove May 10, at Fireman’s Park in Cottage Grove.
Junior Garrett Hoppe pitched four innings and struck out four. Verona’s Logan Neuroth tossed two shutout innings and struck out four. Junior Max Steiner pitched one shutout innings in relief and struck our two
“With four games coming up this week we need more players to pitch,” D’Orazio said.
Senior Colby Davis had two hits and drove in two runs. Steiner had two hits and one RBI. Both Hoppe and Neuroth also collected two hits.
Sun Prairie 4, Verona 2
Verona senior Andres Kleinsek hit a home run, but the Wildcats couldn’t overcome an early two-run deficit and lost their second straight game to the Cardinals May 8, at Sun Prairie.
Sun Prairie scored two runs in the first on Davis Hamilton and Caron’s RBI singles to spark the victory.
Moreno gave up one run on five hits and struck out four in a complete game. Moreno is ranked as the sixth-best prospect in the 2021 Class in Wisconsin by the Prep Baseball Report.
“He changes speeds and threw his breaking ball for strikes,” D’Orazio said of Moreno. “He has a really good fastball.”
Steiner went 2-for-4 with two doubles.
Verona junior Nick West pitched four innings and gave up four earned runs on seven hits. He struck out two and didn’t issue a walk.
Shepard and Caron each went 2-for-4.
Sun Prairie 4, Verona 1
The Cardinals capitalized on some uncharacteristic wildness by ace opicther Jacob Kisting and a Verona error to score four runs in the third inning to slide by the Wildcats.
Sun Prairie’s Andrew Urban singled to center in the third. Kisting then walked a batter and Brady Stevens bunted for a single to load the bases. Shepard reached on an error and a run scored. Urban later scored on a wild pitch. The big blow came on Caron’s two-run single off Kisting past a drawn-in infield that gave the Cardinals a 4-0 lead.
D’Orazio said with a drawn-in infield there are more holes.
“They needed a ground ball in that situation and executed,” he said. “The big difference is they executed better than we did. We didn’t get the timely hits. Hopefully, they will learn and be able to make some adjustments.”
Verona battled back in the bottom of the fifth. Senior John Ferguson singled and sophomore Mason Armstrong roped a double to left. Steiner then delivered an RBI single to score Ferguson.
“It was an inside pitch and I drove it,” Steiner said. “My players got on and put me in a good position. It’s teamwork.”
The Wildcats left six runners on base. Verona had a golden scoring opportunity in the first. Senior James Rae walked and junior Mason Fink lined a single to center. WIth two on and no outs, the Wildcats couldn’t push across a run. Nick West flew out to right field. Davis popped out to the catcher and Hoppe popped out to second.
Ferguson went 2-for-3 at the plate.
D’Orazio said the big difference is being able to get on top of the ball.
“Whether it’s pitch selection and being patient and not being able to execute was the difference,” he said.
Steiner echoed his coach’s thoughts on hitting with runners on.
“We just need to wait for our pitch,” he said. “We were antsy today. Their first picther didn’t throw too hard and we should have been waiting on his fastball.”
Kisting pitched five innings and gave up four runs on four hits. He struck out two and walked two.