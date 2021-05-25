The Madison Mallards will provide socially distanced seating options for a limited number of fans at the Duck Pond in its first two games, May 31 and June 1.
Effective on June 2, Public Health Madison & Dane County will lift all public health orders, including mask requirements, and gathering and capacity limits. However, the Mallards are still planning on offering socially distanced seating options for the first two weeks of the Northwoods League season. Most of the stands will return to full capacity starting June 4, the team announced in a news release on Thursday, May 19.
“The removal of these guidelines means that PHMDC is saying it is safe for people to return to gathering like they did in 2019,” said Mallards president Vern Stenman in a team news release. “It seems ages ago that our community got together in person, and we are proud to be amongst the first places that our community can come together safely as we work collectively to emerge from the immense shadow of this pandemic.”
The games set for May 31and June 1 will operate under the current health guidelines, with limited capacity, socially distanced seating and vaccinated sections. Masks will not be required for any fans in the stadium when seated in assigned seats but will be required for all fans in common spaces and when moving about the stadium, according to the news release.
After June 2, masks will be recommended for those unvaccinated in public spaces and optional for vaccinated fans.
Four former prep standouts will play for the Mallards this summer, including three Verona Area High School graduates -- Jacob Slonim, a second baseman from Edgewood College; Reagan Klawiter, a lefty pitcher and 2019 VAHS graduate from Madison College and Stephen Lund, a catcher from Gonzaga University. Lund, a 2018 VAHS graduate, suffered a broken leg sliding into second base in a game earlier this spring for the Bulldogs and will miss the season. The other area player that will play for the Mallards is Madison West 2019 graduate Drake Baldwin, a catcher at Missouri State University.
Stenman said after June 2, the Mallards will begin to open up seating throughout the ballpark to steadily work toward 100% capacity. The six games between June 4-13 that were on sale to the public for single game tickets will be reorganized appropriately, with unrestricted seating most likely opening up for the June 16game and beyond.
The Mallards will gather input from fans regarding maintaining distanced seating options throughout the season and if there is significant demand for that style of seating, it will be available.
After June 2, vaccinated sections will be phased out as a seating option. Fans who purchased seating in the vaccinated sections who are not comfortable with the shift to open capacity can contact the Mallards Ticket Office for accommodations.
Tickets are available at mallardsbaseball.com.