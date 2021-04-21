Verona Area High School 2018 graduate Stephen Lund and 2019 Madison West graduate Drake Baldwin both signed to play with the Madison Mallards in the Northwoods League this summer.
Lund and Baldwin are two of the three catchers the team signed, Mallards General Manager Veron Stenman announced in a news release on Wednesday, April 14.
Lund, a 5-foot-10 freshman at Gonzaga, got his start at Verona, earning second-team Big Eight All-Conference honors as a freshman and first-team accolades a year later.
In his 2020 season at Gonzaga, Lund started 15 and appeared in all 16 games, hitting the team’s third-best .323 and knocking in a team-high 12 RBI. His abbreviated season was highlighted by Lund being named the West Coast Conference Player of the Week after going 4-for-6, including three doubles and six RBI against Washington State on March 13, 2020.
Lund is hitting .300 this year with six home runs and 22 RBI.
Baldwin, a 6-1 left-handed hitter, was a standout at Madison West. Baldwin hit .295 in his first year at Missouri State as he became the school’s first true freshman since 2015 to lead his team in batting average. As a sophomore this season, Baldwin’s season is highlighted by a six RBI game, including a first-inning grand slam against Central Arkansas March 7.
Baldwin is hitting .275 with two home runs and 17 RBI this season.
In 2019, Baldwin was rated as the No. 4 overall recruit in Wisconsin and the No. 2 catching prospect in the state Prep Baseball Report.
The Mallards’ season opener is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Monday, May 31, against La Crosse at the Duck Pond in Madison.