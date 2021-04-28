Two Verona Area High School alumni will play for the Madison Mallards in the Northwoods League this summer.
Freshman Reagan Klawitter, a lefty pitcher in his first season with Madison College, and Jacob Slonim, a senior at Edgewood College, will play for the Mallards this summer, joining VAHS alumnus Stephen Lund and Madison Edgewood catcher Drake Baldwin. Lund suffered a broken leg sliding into second base in a game with Gonzaga University and likely will not play with the Mallards this summer.
Klawitter, a 2019 VAHS graduate, committed to Division I Illinois State University. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he transferred to NJCAA Triton College. Klawitter has posted a 2-1 record with a 3.06 ERA with 16 strikeouts and six walks in six appearances and three starts with MATC.
Slonim is hitting .318 with seven home runs, 21 RBI and 12 stolen bases with Edgewood College. He has hit seven seven doubles and three triples. Slonim has played the last few summers with the Verona Cavaliers in the Home Talent League. He was a member of the Cavaliers’ HTL championships in 2019 and 2018.