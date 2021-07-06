Verona’s Jacob Kisting was selected to play in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Classic on Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10, at E.J. Schneider Field in Oshkosh.
Participants must be nominated by their coaches, who must be WBCA members, and must accept the invitation.
Kisting is a member of the WBCA South All-Star roster. He went 4-2 with a 0.69 ERA for the Wildcats in the spring. Kisting struck out 59 in 401⁄3 innings and walked 14.
Other players selected from the Big Eight include a trio from Sun Prairie — pitcher Brady Stevens, catcher Josh Caron and infielder Carson Shepard.
Stoughton’s Jeremy Dunnihoo will coach the South All-Star team.