As the Verona Area High School baseball team looks to make a move out of the middle of the pack in the Big Eight Conference, the Wildcats’ bats are starting to heat up.
Verona went 3-1 in its past four games, with the only blemish an 11-2 loss to Janesville Craig in a Big Eight Conference game where the Wildcats committed seven errors.
Verona bounced back from that loss to beat Janesville Parker 4-3 in 10 innings on Monday, May 17. That came two days after the Wildcats slugged their way past Milton 12-2 at Stampfl Field in Verona. The other conference win for the Wildcats came on the road 7-3 over Madison Memorial on Friday, May 14, at Mansfield Stadium.
It’s a big week for the Wildcats (6-3, 4-3 Big Eight). Verona plays both Madison Memorial and Janesville Craig for the second time this season. The Wildcats look to break into the top two in the conference and trail (6-2, 5-1 Big Eight) by 1.5 games and Madison Memorial by (5-2 Big Eight) by one game.
Verona 4, Janesville Parker 3 (10 innings)
Verona senior N.J. Elias came through with an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to score Garrett Jones to give the Wildcats a walk-off win over the Vikings May 17, at Stampfl Field.
Verona junior Logan Neuroth singled in the 10th to set up the scoring opportunity. Jones came in as a courtesy runner for Neuroth. Elias, who went 3-for-5, took a pitch on the outer half and poked it into right field.
“In a pressure-packed situation to be able to hit the ball where it is pitched was really big for us,” Verona coach Brad D’Orazio said. “He had a good approach and went with the pitch.”
Neuroth pitched three innings in relief to get the win. He gave up one unearned run and struck out four. All three runs the Vikings scored were unearned. Verona committed five errors.
Junior Garrett Hoppe started and pitched six innings and gave up one unearned run and struck out six.
Verona 12, Milton 2 (6 innings)
Senior John Ferguson and sophomore Mason Armstrong each went 2-for-3 and hit home runs to lead Verona to a non conference win over Milton May 15, at Stampfl Field in Verona.
Armstrong hit a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth to give the Wildcats a 3-2 lead. Verona exploded for six runs in the bottom of the fifth.
“It was nice to see them being patient and having a good approach,” D’Orazio said.
Ferguson hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth.
Nick West also hit a double for Verona. Verona also scored three runs in the sixth to win by the 10-run rule.
Sophomore Riley Peterson pitched four innings to earn the victory. He gave up two earned runs on three hits, while striking out five and walking two. Neuroth pitched two shutout innings in relief and struck out one.
Verona 7, Madison Memorial 3
Armstrong went 2-for-2 with a double to help the Wildcats beat Madison Memorial May 14 at Mansfield Stadium.
Verona pounded out 13 hits and used a three-run second to jump out to an early lead. Hoppe went 2-for-3 and senior John Ferguson finished 2-for-4 with a double. Elias went 2-for-4 and junior Mason Fink was 2-for-5.
Senior Jacob Kisting pitched six innings and didn’t give up an earned run on five hits to get the win. He struck out nine and walked three. Nick West pitched one shutout inning in relief and surrendered two hits.
“I think everyone feels good when he’s on the mound,” D’Orazio said of Kisting. “Sometimes when you have your best pitcher on the mound you don’t have the pressure to score as many runs. They didn’t have that mentality and scored as many runs as we could.”
Janesville Craig 11, Verona 2
Errors haunted the Wildcats as Janesville Craig topped the WIldcats for its fifth straight win.
Verona committed seven errors and lost a Big Eight Conference game at Riverside Park.
The Wildcats kicked and threw the ball around in the fourth and fifth innings, committing seven errors and allowing Craig to score seven unearned runs.
“You are not going to win any games with seven errors,” D’Orazio said. “We just move on. That happens. It’s baseball.”
Fink went 2-for-3 to lead Verona at the plate.
Kisting was taking the AP test and missed the game.
“He was probably going to pitch one against Craig and Memorial and we play both of them again this week,” D’Orazio said.
Verona senior Andres Kleinsek pitched 31⁄3 innings and gave up two runs. He struck out three and walked one. Verona junior Charlie McChesney tossed 2⁄3 innings in relief and gave up three earned runs on two hits, struck out one and walked one.
Senior Tanner Kaltenberg pitched one inning and gave up three runs on two hits. Senior Remy Klawiter pitched one shutout inning.
“We definitely think they can help us in the future,” D’Orazio said. “The plan was to get a bunch of guys their work. We wanted them to get some work and get their confidence going.”