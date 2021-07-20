Over the course of the first two innings in a Home Talent League baseball game on Sunday, July 18, the Verona Cavaliers were struggling to get the bats going.
But Verona kept at it, eventually fighting through the early “small ball” struggles with a pair of home runs and an 8-2 win over visiting Dodgeville, player-manager Justin Scanlon told the Verona Press.
“It was a grind of a game, kind of a dogfight. They came out and scored two early. … and we kind of had to get ourselves together and grind a little bit to get the win,” Scanlon said.
A pair of home runs got the Cavaliers back in front.
The first, a two-run shot from Mike Jordahl in the bottom of the fourth inning, tied the game at 2. Ricky Bergstrom put the Cavaliers in front the next inning with a home run of his own, and Verona never looked back.
“Up and down the lineup we had a lot of hits. But it was kind of fun to play a little bit closer of a game for once and to have to kind of put some things together and do it that way,” Scanlon said.
Ricky Bergstrom, Josh Beier and Andres Kleinsek all contributed a pair of hits, and Bergstrom (3) and Jordahl (2) drove in multiple runs.
Reagan Klawiter started on the mound for Verona, allowing two earned runs in seven innings before Andres Kleinsek came in to close the game.
Scanlon said the pitchers threw a “gem” of a game in what turned out to be a team effort.
“It was just a good team win looking up and down the lineup, and everyone contributed whether it was offensively, defensively or on the mound.”
Verona is off for a week before they will visit Mount Horeb Aug. 1 for its final regular season game.