For the third time in less than a month’s time, Dalton Zehr crossed the finish line first at Dells Raceway Park in Wisconsin Dells.
The reigning Super Late Model “Alive for 5” Series champion won the fast dash after passing Travis Sauter late in the race, then held off Gabe Sommers down the stretch to win the Capital 100 on Saturday, Aug. 1. Zehr won the first Tundra Super Late Model Series race of the season on July 4 at Dells Raceway Park.
The Capital 100 came down to the wire between the Verona-based driver and NASCAR Truck Series driver Ty Majeski.
Zehr took the lead with three laps to go after a restart, but was spun out coming off turn four by Majeski – who took the blame for the crash and was sent to the rear of the field. Zehr remained up front and edged Sommers on a double-file restart.