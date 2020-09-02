Dalton Zehr and Casey Johnson battled back and forth throughout the Tundra Super Late Models Series race at Marshfield Motor Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 28, but in the end, Zehr came out on top, earning his second series win of the 2020 season and 12th of his Tundra career.
The three-time champions battled through a series of restarts that saw them swapping lanes in hopes for the best path to victory, Johnson taking the outside line on the final restart, with oil having been laid down on the bottom of the track during the previous caution.
After a side-by-side battle for a couple of circuits, Zehr managed to pull ahead on the inside.
“It was impossible to figure out which line was better for the restart,” he said of the late-lap duel with Johnson. “I’d get away on the high line one time, he’d get away on the low line the next, then on the final restart I got away on the inside line.”
At the drop of the green flag, Zehr jumped away from fellow front-row starter Jeff Holmgren Jr., and in short order was joined in the top five by Brock Heinrich, Justin Mondeik and Johnson. The first caution of the race fell when Michael Ostdeik lost power on lap 14, which caused some major plot twists.
Both Zehr and Heinrich selected the inside line for the restart, allowing Mondeik to join Zehr in the front row. But just as the field came back to green, Mondeik lost power; a fuel pump problem ending his chances for a second straight Tundra win.
Mondeik’s misfortune brought Johnson to the outside of Zehr, and he would capitalize on the restart. It would be short-lived, however, as Corey Jankowski lost power two laps later, bringing out another caution just as Zehr was challenging Johnson for the lead.
Johnson took the inside line for the restart, with Zehr flanking him to the outside. This time, Zehr got the jump and began to cruise away, with Heinrich sliding to third. Mike Lichtfeld grabbed fourth and Colin Reffner and Jordan Thiel were battling for fifth.
Another caution fell on lap 37 when Darren Jackson suffered a broken ball joint coming off of turn two. Once again, Johnson and Zehr found themselves together in the front row, as Johnson wrestled the lead away from Zehr, only to see the yellow fall again with a melee that collected Brock Heinrich, James Swan, Mark Mackesy, and Kyle Gennett in turn one.
A lengthy clean up left Johnson and Zehr in one final showdown. With a cleanup on the inside line, Johnson chose to restart on the outside. Zehr joined him, and was able to slip away using the inside line after the drop of the green to claim a hard-fought win.