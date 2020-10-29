Verona’s Dalton Zehr finished second in the Super Late Model race at the sixth annual Falloween 150 on Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Wisconsin Dells Raceway Park.
It marks Zehr’s second-top five finish at the raceway this year. He has one win at the Dells and is seventh in the point standings (326).
Big Bend’s Ty Majeski captured his third Falloween 150 title.
Zehr grabbed the lead early on in the first 20 laps, fending off challenges from Majeski, Ryan Farrell, Jordan DeVoy and Casey Johnson. On the 26th lap, Majeski took the lead over Zehr, but after a break, Zehr looked to take the outside to regain the lead.
However, Majeski pulled away and built a five-car length lead. A late race caution gave Zehr one more chance, as he again tried to speed around the outside to take the lead, but Majeski held him off for the title.
John Beale, the owner of Gilan Racing, won a qualifying race, finishing 17th in the 25-car feature race.