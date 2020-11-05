The Gildan Racing team, owned by Verona’s John Beale, is gearing up for the 52nd annual Snowball Derby next month in Florida.
The derby is a 300-lap Super Late Model race set for Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Five Flags Speedway, a half-mile paved oval track in Pensacola, Florida.
Beale said the derby has a reputation for attracting some of the bigger names in short track racing, including top series NASCAR drivers, because it is run after most tracks and touring series have concluded their season. NASCAR driver Kyle Busch won the derby in 2009.
“Because of the all-star nature of the race, the Snowball Derby is considered by many to be the most prestigious race in super late model racing,” Beale wrote in an email to the Press.
The Gildan Racing team, featuring Beale and Dalton Zehr, have won two championships and posted seven feature wins this season.
Travis Braden of Wheeling, West Virginia, a professional stock car driver, is the defending Snowball Derby champion. He most recently competed full-time in the ARCA Menards Series, driving the No. 27 Ford for RMS Racing.
Braden has also raced Super Late Models, winning the Winchester 400 in 2016. He made his ARCA Menards Series debut in 2015, and won his first start in the series at Lucas Oil Raceway.