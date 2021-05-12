Verona’s John Beale came from behind to win the Super Late Models feature race spring opener at the Marshfield Speedway on Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 9.
With 14 laps left, Beale worked his way to the inside of Curt Tillman, who was running in the second position. Dillon Mackesy led for more than half the race, but Beale closed the gap.
With nine laps remaining, Beale worked his way to the inside of Mackesy as the drivers entered turn one. Beale cleared Mackesy midturn, but Mackesy darted back to the inside to maintain the lead as the two cars exited turn two. Beale out drove Mackesy moving down the back stretch to pass Macksey.
In qualifying, Beale topped the charts with a time of 18.2 seconds.