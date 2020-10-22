Verona’s John Beale is the Central Wisconsin Racing Association’s regular season champion.
Beale and defending champion Jeff Weinfurter were separated by just 10 points going into the final race at the La Crosse Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 11, in West Salem, as part of Oktoberfest. The five-day event featured 17 divisions and 600 laps of feature racing.
Beale finished fourth and Weinfurter was seventh, giving Beale the season title by 16 points.
The Gildan Racing team will be in action next at the Falloween 150 at Dells Raceway Park on Saturday, Oct. 24, where Beale and Dalton Zehr will cap off a Midwest racing season in which they have won two championships and have posted seven feature wins.
The Gildan Racing team then plans to compete in the Snowball Derby, a 300-lap race held annually at the Five Flags Speedway, a half-mile paved oval track in Pensacola, Florida.
Beale said the derby has a reputation for attracting some of the bigger names in short track racing, including top series NASCAR drivers, because it is run after most tracks and touring series have concluded their season. NASCAR driver Kyle Busch won the derby in 2009.
“Because of the all-star nature of the race, the Snowball Derby is considered by many to be the most prestigious race in super late model racing,” Beale wrote in an email to the Press.