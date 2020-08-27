John Beale and the Gildan Racing Team celebrated his fourth feature win this year Saturday, Aug. 22.
This marks the second feature win for Beale at Marshfield Motor Speedway this season. Beale qualified in the second position during time trials and finished second in his heat race.
For the feature race, he started in 10th position and wasted no time working his way by the competition and took home the win. This is his fifth win at Marshfield Motor Speedway in the past two seasons. With the victory, Beale moved into the points lead for the Super Late Model division at Marshfield Motor Speedway.
Dalton Zehr, the other half of the Gildan Racing Team headed to Grundy County Speedway in Morris, Illinois, Saturday, Aug. 22, for the Wayne Carter Classic 100. Dalton qualified in the second position during time trials and finished fourth in his heat race.
During the feature race, Zehr was quickly moving through the field until a flat tire caused him to pit. The crew was able to replace the tire and get him back on track for a 12th-place finish.
The Gildan Racing Team will compete this Friday at Madison International Speedway with the Midwest Tour and return to Marshfield Motor Speedway Saturday night with the Tundra Super Late Model Series.