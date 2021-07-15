Jackson Acker is plenty busy these days preparing for his first season with the University of Wisconsin football team.
But the 2021 Verona Area High School graduate got one last surprise from his recently finished high school athletics career when he returned to his phone after a 6 a.m. workout with the Badgers last week.
Acker was named the 2020-21 Gatorade Wisconsin Boys Track and Field Player of the Year, given to the state’s top athlete in the sport. He found out he was chosen after opening his text messages to numerous congratulations notes from friends and family after an early morning workout.
"It was kind of cool because I forgot about it,” Acker said, “And then I opened my phone after my 6 a.m. lift to 'You're the Gatorade Player of the Year.’ So that was kind of funny."
Athletes are chosen based on their accolades during the season and are required to apply by submitting information about themselves both as athletes and people. Athletes send in references to vouch for them and also have one person write a letter of recommendation.
Acker won state titles in both the discus (183 feet, 9 inches) and shot put events (57’ 2 ¾”) at the 2021 WIAA state track and field championships at UW-La Crosse on June 26 and also reached the podium as a member of Verona’s 400-meter relay, finishing in sixth place.
He set a new school record in the discus in a May 25 meet at Verona Area High School with a throw of 203’ 10” and finished the year ranked second in the nation in the event.
His coach, Joff Pedretti, said few people deserve the recognition more than Acker, who becomes the second male athlete in Verona’s history to receive the award. Acker is the first to win it since Luke Sullivan earned the title in 1994.
One of Acker’s top challengers for the award was Oshkosh West senior Sam Blaskowski, who won the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, long jump and placed second as a member of the 400-meter relay time that placed second at the state meet.
But a combination of Acker being a multi-sport athlete, a national ranking and strong academic standing likely put the Verona product as the winner of the award, Pedretti said.
"I was kind of like, 'Oh, crap, he (Blaskowski) might get it off that.’ But Jackson had the national ranking, which carries some weight. So I was hoping that that would put him over the top, and it must have done it,” Pedretti said.
Other than setting a new state record, the Gatorade award and a pair of state championships was “the best possible” outcome Acker saw coming out of his senior season after he decided to delay heading to UW-Madison to compete in his senior track season.
"At the beginning of the track season I didn't really want to (compete) because I kind of wanted to focus on football, but I ended up doing it anyway. I figured why not set some records, stick around and finish this out, and I did just that,” he said.
Pedretti said Acker has participated in track and field camps since he was in middle school and always worked to be the best athlete he could be. That he continued to compete in the sport despite his primary sport being football shows Acker’s dedication, Pedretti said.
“It’s really just years of work and putting himself out there. Even though he was a good athlete, he was willing to put it on the line every night and show what he could do. He was willing to take that risk that a lot of guys aren’t willing to take,” Pedretti said of Acker participating in an individual sport such as track and field each year.
And after looking back on his success this season, Acker said he made the right choice to stay and compete one more time as a Verona Wildcat. The Gatorade award will be a reminder of that choice for a long time, he said.
"It was kind of a nice little cherry on top type of thing rounding out my whole career as not just a track athlete but also just an athlete at Verona High School,” he said. “It’s amazing."