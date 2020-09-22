After years of road work in whatever direction you wanted to go, construction on major roadways near Verona is nearing an end.
That includes two projects that are nearing its end – one being the seven-year Verona Road project that has transformed the roadway between the Beltline and McKee Road, and the other the County Hwy. PD expansion west to Woods Road that came along with County Hwy. M reconstruction north of Verona.
Luckily, this year hasn’t led to the same idling those projects, as well as others, caused. With the overpass and underpass opening on Verona Road last November, and M being virtually done with only punch-ticket items left, it’s been fairly smooth sailing.
It sure didn’t feel like it the year before. Those two projects, as well as M leading out to the southeast of Verona and the City of Fitchburg’s roundabout project at Nesbitt and Fitchrona roads gave drivers few easy options to go anywhere quickly in 2019.
The only other significant road construction in Verona in 2020 included public improvements surrounding the new Verona Area High School, which was also completed but will sit devoid of students for the time being.