In my five years reporting about the Town of Verona, I can say this has been the most challenging year of my tenure, but I remain amazed and thankful.
Since 2015, we have built a new Town Hall, established a boundary agreement with the City of Verona, adopted a comprehensive plan, adopted vision and guiding principles for our operations and approved four new neighborhoods. We did all this while continuing to provide excellent day to day service and remaining debt free.
This year, our new neighborhoods are under construction or complete, major road repairs were successfully completed, and we welcomed both a new administrator and clerk/treasurer to the Town.
Our growth remains impressive as more people discover what our town has to offer. The amenities of a small town adjacent to larger municipalities is a great draw, and we continue to welcome new residents.
COVID-19 has been a real concern and focus, and our response to the current pandemic has been comprehensive. We implemented safety and sanitation protocols in Town Hall for the benefit of staff and residents, moved to an all-digital platform for committee and Town Board meetings and are in the beginning stages of a website upgrade to better accommodate ease of information sharing. We are also adding an air purification system to better eliminate airborne pathogens and particulates, which will be helpful in ensuring a safe environment for the upcoming presidential election in November.
We continue to struggle with funding, changing demographics and the impacts of surrounding development. However, our new staff and our Plan Commission confidently handle these issues to the best of their abilities.
As I round out my sixth year as town chair, I remain proud of our accomplishments and look forward to getting more good things done for our community.