The Town of Verona approved two new subdivisions this year, continuing momentum that has come since the signing of a boundary agreement in 2016.
Before that, the town had years of stagnant or little growth.
One of the new subdivisions, a 74-acre development named Twin Rock after the dairy that used to occupy the land, sits along the town’s western border with the Town of Springdale. That development will feature 27 single-family homes, a prairie and three retention ponds.
The other subdivision is named for the road it’s on, Prairie Circle, just south of County Hwy. PD near the Town Hall. That subdivision, a total of 60 acres, would feature 14 lots, with 11 acres being wetland.
Development in the town has become easier with the creation of a 2016 boundary agreement with the City of Verona. It specifies areas within the city’s statutory planning area where the town can build and develop without getting the city’s permission, and it also provides for joint planning areas and a committee that can recommend changes to proposals.
Previously, most development within the city’s 1.5-mile extraterritorial jurisdiction outside its borders were automatically turned down by the city because of the possibility it would interfere with future development.