After three years, construction on the Sugar Creek commons development is still expected to start this year.
The amended project plans to replace a half-dozen buildings on 10 acres of land along West Verona Avenue with 284 apartments and 26,000 square feet of retail were approved in December 2019, construction of the buildings is expected to start this year but the public improvements are not expected to start until 2021, Ron Henshue CEO of Forward Development Group told the Press.
FDG planned to start the first phase of Sugar Creek Commons this spring, the Press reported in April.
City leaders have expressed interest in helping the project along, even creating a tax-increment financing district in 2017 that could provide as much as $5 million to prep the site. And many alders over the years had complained about the aging truck stop on the site, which has since been torn down.
Part of the problem appeared to be major changes in the Common Council, a new mayor and a new administrator since the original plans were developed, the Press reported in 2019.
Forward Development Group razed the buildings in late May, with the aim of starting construction as soon as June, but missing information slowed the city’s financial analysis and differences over the amount of taxpayer assistance necessary have continued to push back the timeline.