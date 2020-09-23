Three housing developments around Verona have been at different levels of progress since being given the green light to break ground. Despite various setbacks, developers for all three said they are still moving forward.
Whispering Coves, Kettle Creek North and The Woods at Cathedral Point have faced some challenges getting established, including environmental issues and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whispering Coves is located west of County Hwy. M and south of County Hwy. PD. The project is being led by Forward Development Group of Verona.
“There were roadblocks, it’s been a relatively silent past year, which is different for us -- we had anticipated we would be in construction a year ago,” FDG’s vice president of operations, Ron Henshue, said. “We are excited to be starting the project in October or November.”
Henshue said it took “significant” time to get the development’s stormwater management plan approved by the city because of its kettle pond, and because it’s not directly connected to M, the company also had to secure access from four landowners along the road.
For The Woods at Cathedral Point project by Veridian Homes of Madison, vice president Chris Ehlers said the COVID-19 pandemic delayed progress.
“Our development stalled two for months – from March to May – right when COVID hit,” he said “We had a two-month complete pause, but came back with a vengeance in May. We’re moving fast.”
But what COVID hasn’t stopped is the market, Ehlers said. He said there has been a “flurry” of sales since May. Located across Range Trail from Veridian’s original Cathedral Point subdivision, it will offer an array of price points – luxury, entry-level and move-up.
“So far there has been quite a bit of interest that we have received to date,” he said. “We’ve been doing our best to keep up. We’re fortunate to be doing well.”
Trademark Homes owner Tony Heinrichs said the market is the same with his Kettle Creek North project, which is situated adjacent to Gateway Estates north of Cross Country Road and west of Hwy. M. It began selling lots last year.
“We have really seen a large uptick in interest out there,” he said. “We’re pleasantly surprised. When COVID first came out, we weren’t sure what would happen with the real estate market, but the market spoke, and we got extremely active.”
Kettle Creek North has moved into phase 3, which will be “larger, higher-end wooded lots,” and Trademark is looking at getting approvals for phase 4 plans this winter and starting development in spring 2021, Heinrichs said. Phases 1 and 2 comprise 39 lots, with 31 sold. In all, the Kettle Creek North project will have six phases, said Heinrichs.
Henshue said Forward Development got approval earlier this year to downsize the initial phase of Whispering Coves to a smaller phase of 30 lots. Of those, he said 16 have pre-sold. Building will begin this fall and Henshue said phase one is planned to be finished by July 31, 2021.
“Interest has been great -- by far more interest than any of our several other subdivisions,” he said. “If we could have started sooner, we would already see homes out there.”
Ehlers said The Woods at Cathedral Point will consist of three or four phases, ending with 26 single-family homes and 18 twin or “duplex style” homes for first time homebuyers. He said sales will start mid-October.
Ehlers said some of the more premium lots at The Woods will back up to the Ice Age Trail. He said the development includes making two trails that will connect residents to the trail.
Henshue said the Whispering Coves project will also offer some special features. FDG hired an “internationally known” designer from Minneapolis to help design a curvilinear layout for the project, rather than the more traditional grid-like linear streets, he said.
“This will be different than most developments because you’ll not be looking directly into neighbor’s yards,” Henshue said of the sight lines.