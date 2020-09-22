A nearly 15-year process of expanding facilities to accommodate growth in the Verona Area School District has come to an end – but the district will wait a little longer to actually use it.
An ill-timed COVID-19 pandemic has upended the district’s plans to unveil and show off its new 330,000 square foot high school that sits on 146 acres of land hugging the curve of U.S. Hwy. 18-151 and looking out toward the hilly Sugar River Valley. For now, high school students who were looking forward to attending the new school in the fall will be learning from behind their iPads until it’s safe to return.
But when they do, they’ll be greeted with plenty of space to socialize and study as they please – whether that’s in a large group in a endcap of one of the hallways, in the atrium or in a quiet study room off the library. For some of the school’s athletes, they’ll be able to actually play on that “home field” for the first time.
The building features a larger performing arts center that can hold 1,000, in comparison to the old building, now Badger Ridge Middle School and Core Knowledge Charter School, where that facility only held 700. And with two pools inside the building, a swim meet can happen concurrently with swimming lessons for children and physical therapy for community members.
There’s also an indoor track and five basketball courts encapsulated in the fieldhouse, as well as a gymnastics practice room and a new weight and cardio fitness room.
Surrounding the building, new outdoor athletic facilities bring together all of the district’s high school athletes. No longer do soccer, lacrosse, baseball or softball athletes need to leave the high school campus to play their home games.
Inside the building, there are plenty of spaces built for learning, with an expanded career and technical education space, as well as a variety of study spaces that are meant to support the district’s personal learning initiatives.
The expanded career and technical education area includes spaces where students can earn their certified nursing assistant designations, learn to cook in both an industry-style kitchen and one that models a home kitchen and an automotive area that is expanded from a single bay to eight.
And for students pursuing the arts, the performing arts center has a professional recording set-up embedded into it, along with photography and videography labs.
And when it’s time to study, students have options – they can choose to hang out on the social stairs, either inside or out, or study in a conference room in the library or connected to a classroom, or in alcoves along the hallways. A variety of seating throughout the building, from pub-height tables and chairs, to bean-bag height chairs in the classrooms and hallways end caps, gives students more autonomy in their comfort while learning.