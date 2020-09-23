Veteran hotelier Charlie Eggen has seen a lot in his more than a decade in the business, but he’s never seen anything as bad as this in his beloved industry.
Since the COVID-19 shutdown and subsequent Dane County public health orders, Verona’s handful of hotels – many recent additions – have been in a fight for their existence, he told the Press.
“The Madison market is devastated, but the Verona market is even worse than that,” said Eggen, Verona Hotel Group general manager. “It’s been awful — it’s absolutely heart-wrenching to have to tell your friends you’ve worked beside for 13-14 years or longer and to say, ‘There’s just nothing we can do — no one could have imagined or planned for this.’”
Eggen, who manages the Holiday Inn Express and Fairfield Inn and Suites and is a member of Verona’s Tourism Commission, said the hotels are “open to anything” in terms of finding business these days.
“Any reason people want to stay at the hotel, we’re open to it,” he said. “We’ll take business that we have not normally taken historically because of Epic travelers during the week. There’s unlimited things we can do, whether it’s advertising for brewery tours or stay and play, but there just isn’t enough of it to go around.”
What’s happened is a “perfect storm” that’s descended on Verona hotels since last spring, Eggen said.
Three of Verona’s four hotels were essentially built to take on Epic customers who travel to the campus during the week, but now that business has dried up. And with the county’s restrictions on large gatherings, two key weekend clientele have also vanished – wedding parties and traveling youth sports groups.
Eggen said the simultaneous loss of the three “demand generators” has driven local hotels to the brink of closing, which could put many people out of work.
“These are small business owners that have their lives and assets at risk, and employ thousands of people,” he said. “These are all franchisees, local people, and this is their life savings to have these hotels, and they’re losing everything. And hotel employees in Dane County, they’re almost all unemployed.”
What makes it worse, Eggen said, is the “appalling” government response to the crisis, and the fact that hotels in other, less affected areas of the state and country are thriving by comparison. He said $150,000 in disaster loans wasn’t enough, and the Paycheck Protection Program funds were “gone quickly.”
“Without local, state, federal support, our businesses will close,” he said. “(But) destinations where there are not as many restrictions are in place, those businesses are doing just fine.”
Ultimately, it’s going to take a return of Epic customers for Verona hotels to remain viable, much less open, Eggen said.
“In Verona, that’s what all the hotels are built around, and now there is none,” he said. “If Epic doesn’t have customers coming to town, we’re sunk. Period. So until (they) begin traveling again in large quantities to get training at Epic, then there is no way for hotels to survive. There’s not enough business in Verona or the surrounding area.”