Thank you for allowing me to serve and lead the city as mayor over the last year. My goal is for Verona to keep its hometown feel even as we grow.
Below is a summary of what has been happening in Verona over the last year and things to look forward to in the coming year.
Residential development
Housing demand in the city remains very strong. Existing single-family home opportunities in the city include Hometown Grove subdivision and Kettle Creek North. The Woods at Cathedral Point is under construction, and lots could be available in late Fall of 2020. I’m excited for the Woods project, as it will provide housing at a variety of pricing, including entry-level housing for families.
The Lincoln Street apartments were completed in 2020, and the senior housing project on North Main Street is under construction.
The city is currently reviewing redevelopment projects at the Sugar Creek Elementary site, the Klassik Tavern property, and the Prairie Oaks retail center. Some of these projects will include workforce housing which will allow people who work in the city to be able to afford to live in the city.
Nonresidential development
Commercial and industrial demand in the City remains strong.
ACS, located in Liberty Park, is close to occupying their new facility, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Verona community.
On the city’s west side, Market No. 5, Kwik Trip, and the high school are completed. Engineering Industries has completed their phased additions to their site and MilliporeSigma has begun construction of a 70,000 square foot addition in the Verona Technology Park. The City also continues to work with Costco on building a new retail warehouse.
This commercial and industrial development provides jobs for the community and helps to balance the city’s tax base.
City financial condition
The city continues to provide many quality services for Verona residents, including street maintenance, plowing, parks, senior services, building inspections, planning, public safety and library services.
The city’s financial condition remains strong due to sustained growth and responsible use of public money. Verona also continues to invest in public facilities and infrastructure. I will continue to promote those efforts by encouraging responsible development and less debt.
COVID-19 response
In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the city has provided local businesses with resources and flexibility.
In 2020, the city issued grants to local businesses to assist the city’s small businesses in surviving the pandemic. The city also changed outdoor dining requirements to allow bars and restaurants to use outdoor space.
The city remains committed in supporting local businesses and will do what we can to assist our business community. The pandemic will affect the city in 2021; I believe it’s important that the city continue to do what it can to help Verona residents and businesses.
Racial equity
Like many citizens, I was shocked and dismayed by the George Floyd incident.
Verona’s police chief, Bernie Coughlin, spoke before the Verona Common Council to outline rules the Verona Police Department operates under and how they strive to protect and serve all Verona residents. I found this reassuring, as did community members who communicated with me on the topic.
Of course, there are always ways the city can improve, and I will continue to work on ways to make Verona a more inclusive and welcoming place for all.
Fiscal and environmental sustainability
As mayor, I remain committed to fiscally and environmentally sustainable practices. Verona has several exciting opportunities ahead especially relating to improving the sustainability of the City as a whole.
I encourage anyone with comments, suggestions, or questions about Verona to contact me (Luke.Diaz@ci.verona.wi.us), members of the Common Council or City Staff.