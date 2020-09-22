The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic fallout have proven devastating for many businesses.
For some, however, the illness has provided an opportunity to grow, even if buildings remain empty until next year.
That’s the case for Verona-based health software company Epic and its ever-growing 1,000 acre campus at 1979 Milky Way.
Epic’s 10,000 employees are busier than ever. Within the last year, the company has expanded its electronic health record system, EpicCare, to more than 90,000 beds and drive-thru COVID-19 test sites, a company spokesperson told the Press in an email. Epic has also facilitated remote doctor’s appointments by installing telehealth at over 200 organizations and has trained more than 5,000 people, the company email states.
It also started an online journal called the Epic Health Research Network last spring, according to a Sept. 8 Wisconsin State Journal story.
The company, according to an Aug. 13 email to employees, has also consolidated some of its departments. Employees working in end user training, implementation, quality assurance and technical communications were combined into a new area called “Application Services.”
Epic told the Press in an email the move affected around 3,000 employees.
And two new buildings in its billion-dollar campus are in progress, a change from last year, when the company took a brief pause.
The city approved site plans for two Epic office buildings — Mystery and Castaway — in January 2020, plus another for a workshop building for paint working and woodwork. The workshop, located south of the contractors’ annex building, is under construction, the city website states.
The company faced scrutiny by health authorities and employee pushback this summer, when it announced it would require staff to return for in-person work by mid-September. The company eventually paused the return until January 2021.
Inquiries from Public Health Madison and Dane County officials and County Board members into Epic’s plan came after employees complained about the plan.
Employees still have the option to return for in-person work, with individual offices available for people who would like them, an Aug. 9 email to the Press from Sverre Roang, Epic’s chief administrative officer, states. He wrote that masks are required and the 1,000-acre campus supports physical distancing protocols for employees who feel ready to return.
The email also states staff who opt for in-person work will receive daily health screenings for COVID-19 symptoms, have access to more public transportation options, be able to sit in reduced capacity conference rooms and work inside a well-ventilated and sanitized work area.