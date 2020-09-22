This school year has presented us with a variety of challenges to overcome, but we are committed to making this the best educational experience for your child(ren).
The entire staff of the Verona Area School District, from teachers to support staff, food service, custodians and administrators to the Board of Education, have worked diligently to reopen schools in the safest way possible during this pandemic and under continually fluctuating circumstances.
Despite the challenges, we have many successes to celebrate, about which I will discuss only four of the most prominent: virtual learning, new and upgraded facilities, racial equity and the search fit a new superintendent.
Virtual learning
Our last school year ended unconventionally, with the abrupt closing of our schools and a transition to virtual learning. For many, this was not an ideal learning situation, and the struggle was strongly felt throughout the district among teachers, students and families.
We worked tirelessly during the summer months to ensure that the learning experience for students in the fall is more rewarding and beneficial to students. With our first week of school completed, we can now boast a successful launch of new learning systems, updated equipment and internet hotspots to ensure that students are able to effectively participate in their education and parents can monitor their progress.
With these and many other initiatives, we remain committed to our mission to ensure “Every Student Must Be Successful.”
New and improved facilities
This summer brought about the completion of our new Verona Area High School, the lift and shift of six schools to new locations and the renovation of some of our facilities to better serve new groups of students.
Our state-of-the-art high school, located at 234 Wildcat Way, incorporates all the best in high school design and features requested by the community during our many focus groups and community meetings.
Likewise, we have renovated some of our older facilities to better meet the needs of our growing student population and technology needs.
Badger Ridge Middle School and Core Knowledge Charter School now share the old high school while Sugar Creek Elementary moved to the old Badger Ridge building. New Century Charter School and Verona Area International School are now housed in the former K-wing, located adjacent to the new Badger Ridge/Core Knowledge location.
We have installed four new playgrounds to provide recess fun for our youngest learners, and we’ve built all new athletic facilities at our high school for our student athletes.
Focus on racial equity
Protests erupted across the country in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, amplifying racial divisiveness and prejudice, prompting more dialogue about racism and demanding action on systemic racism.
We are engaging in conversations with our black staff and students to identify ways and action steps that we can improve the outcomes for black students and their families as well as our Black staff.
Superintendent search
Sadly, this will be my last contribution as Superintendent of the Verona Area School District, as I will be retiring on June 30, 2021. It has been my honor to serve you as your superintendent for the past 16 years.
In preparation, the Board of Education is moving forward with a nationwide search for your new superintendent. The board is committed to ensuring that your next leader has the district’s best interests at heart and that they can continue the important work we’ve started and expand upon that to reach our mission.
As community members, you are encouraged to contribute your thoughts and input to the selection of my replacement.
These are only four of the many exciting activities going on in our district. I invite you to check out our website and follow us on Facebook and Twitter to learn more.
Additionally, there is a standing invitation to all members of our school district community to call or email me or any district staff with questions you may have regarding your child or any school district operation.
The Verona Area School District is an outstanding school district because of the commitment, hard work and sacrifice of the entire staff and community. Working together with families and the community, we can make this the best school district in Wisconsin and achieve our mission.
We look forward to continuing to make learning the most important endeavor for all of our children!