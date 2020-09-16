Four years after Steve Brown Apartments first got approval to put retail shops north of its apartment complex off West Verona Avenue, Market No. 5 is under way.
A total of 29,000 square feet of retail, including a drive-thru ATM, a convenience store and likely a coffee shop, are planned on the site.
Ecco Salon and Summit Credit Union will be opening in the coming months, and Steve Brown Apartments continues to negotiate new leases for the development, director of development and special projects Dan Seeley told the Press in an email.
East of Market No. 5 is a new Kwik Trip that held a grand opening Aug. 5, plus two proposed commercial buildings totaling 8,000 square feet.
The Kwik Trip is 8,300 square foot convenience store, gas station and car wash.
ICAP Development has applied to the city to build a 2,000 square foot single-tenant building and a 6,000 square foot building with up to three tenants at the intersection of West End Circle and West Verona Avenue -- which will become 233 Wildcat Way.
The buildings would be on 1.5 acres, and each would include a drive thru, one for a restaurant and another for a financial institution, according to the plan.
The ICAP development is still in the concept phase and will still require input from the Plan Commission and Common Council.