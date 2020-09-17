After flooding ruined a construction company’s Middleton location, the business is moving to a 47,000 square foot building in Verona.
Affiliated Construction Services is an engine testing equipment manufacturer, and it’s expected to bring 75 jobs to Verona. Construction is nearly finished and the final inspection has been completed.
In September 2019, the Common Council approved plans for Affiliated Construction Services.
The new building sits on a 5.8-acre site off Whalen Road, and it’s construction caused the completion of Liberty Drive. That creates a thoroughfare between Whalen and County Hwy. M through the business park, where businesses such as Sugar River Pizza Co., Fisher King Winery and the Hyatt Place hotel are located.