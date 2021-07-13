A new “Youth Empowerment” course offering at the middle school level is not meant to be political, Verona Area School District administrators are assuring parents.
Several parents spoke about their concerns over the course during the public comment period of the Tuesday, July 12, Verona Area Board of Education meeting. Speakers said there was a lack of information about it and wondered if it was a way to exercise social justice activism.
“We can’t really do anything about (the class) because you can’t find anything – it’s very hard to … find any information,” parent Karen Pings said. “From an outsider, it feels like non-transparency.”
She and other speakers referenced Critical Race Theory, which has become a hot-button issue in K-12 education across the country in the last few months.
“We all witnessed our kids’ schooling for the first time,” Pings noted. “I always wished I could be a fly on the wall, but this year, I was a fly in the room – and I witnessed a lot of things that concerned me.”
Critical Race Theory is not a K-12 education concept and does not exist in the district’s curriculum, but is rather a body of legal concepts created in the late 1970s and early 1980s to examine U.S. laws and where they intersect with issues of race. Civil rights scholars use it to consider laws such as redlining used by banks, in which lenders refused to offer mortgages to Black people in areas deemed to be a poor financial risk.
Republican legislators in Wisconsin have drafted bills that would outlaw Critical Race Theory in K-12 schools and University of Wisconsin System campuses, according to a June 4 Wisconsin State Journal story. But Gov. Tony Evers has signaled that he would veto any legislation banning Critical Race Theory that makes it to his desk, the Wisconsin State Journal story states.
Superintendent Tremayne Clardy assured families at the meeting that the class is an elective, is not meant to be inherently political and was requested by students who wanted to be able to have a space to advocate for things that they need and want as they get older.
“The Youth Empowerment class is not, in any way, an attempt for adults to put their political values onto students,” he said. “We should not have politicized outcomes, as far as, ‘You have to believe this, or you have to believe these thoughts.’ They are for students to have a space to dialogue together.”
Board member Meredith Stier Christensen said the idea of teaching students how to think politically isn’t something the board wants to see because it goes against the district’s strategic plan.
“The board is involved in approving our curriculum standards, but we aren’t involved in approving specific courses, and we never have been,” she said. “That wouldn’t be our goals as board members; we’re not the professionals.”
Stier Christensen said the district’s goal, rather, is to help students become critical thinkers.
“Our students have to leave our district with skills to think critically, which would go in the face of ‘you must think this,’” she said.