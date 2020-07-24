Nearly two months after Verona Area School District’s Class of 2020 officially graduated, it’ll be recognized with a virtual ceremony.
Even though the Verona Area Board of Education ratified diplomas for the senior class at its first meeting in June, staff were hopeful in May they would be able to hold an in-person graduation by postponing it later in the summer.
With limitations on gatherings still in place under Dane County’s Forward Dane reopening plan, a virtual graduation ceremony airing at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, is the only option the district has.
Current county restrictions allow no more than 10 people from different households gathered inside at once, or 25 people gathered outdoors, after the county saw a spike in cases in late June and early July.
“It had always been our hope that a face-to-face graduation could occur,” a letter home to families on July 9 read. “However, we must continue to comply with the recommendations of the Forward Dane Plan, and guidance from the Department of Health Services … additionally, due to these circumstances, Epic is no longer available.”
People will be able to watch the graduation broadcast live from FACTv, broadcast live online at factv.fitchburgwi.gov, or on Spectrum TV Channel 985, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99 and TDS, all under Community F2. People can also watch on Roku or Apple TV by downloading Cablecast Screenweave and searching for City of Fitchburg or FACTv.
Reruns will be available on the FACTv website starting on Monday, July 27.