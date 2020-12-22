In a virtual call filled with peers, teachers and representatives from local and federal governments, Verona Area High School students and their Finnish counterparts pitched ideas last week to solve at least a few of the world’s problems.
On Tuesday, Dec. 15, VAHS students and those from Otaniemi Upper Secondary School in Espoo, Finland, which is a part of the greater Helsinki capital region, concluded their first five-week Bridge the Pond program. It’s a new program this year started by the European Parliament’s Liaison Office in Washington, D.C. where students from both countries spent five weeks working together to come up with solutions to problems impacting both countries.
Those topics included virtual learning, climate change and circular economies and how to strengthen connections between U.S. and European Union youth after the pandemic.
The program started as sentiments rose in the U.S. that the public might no longer be in favor of a strong European Union, European Parliament Senior Outreach Advisor Ryan Meilak told the Press last month. The rise of that sentiment came as a surprise to those in his office and others who work with him, considering the past relations between the governments. Bridge the Pond isn’t meant as a form of pushing an ideology, Meilak added, but a means of getting people from different countries to talk to one another.
During the meeting, students divided into three different groups proposed solutions to elected officials, including state Assembly Rep. Sondy Pope (D-Mount Horeb), who covers part of the Verona area, and Miapetra Kumpula-Natri, a Finnish representative to the European Parliament, as well as officials from each of the country’s embassies.
VAHS social studies teacher Jason Knoll, who led his 14 students in the program, said that the discussions between students were enlightening.
“I’m very proud of the work they’ve done,” he said.
VAHS student Christopher Lofts and Otaniemi student Felix Rahiala presented on virtual learning and posed recommendations for ways it could be improved. During their presentation, they focused on access to technology, communication and the need for mental health and wellbeing for students and teaching staff.
Lofts said that in order for virtual learning to be equitable, a school district needs to take the responsibility of eliminating technological barriers. He added that social interaction between students and teachers has been limited or difficult to facilitate in the virtual world, with one-on-ones to explain concepts non-existent.
“Students cannot access their teachers as easily – some schools, including Verona, do not allow one-on-one Zoom calls between students and teachers, and this limits office hour capacity,” he said. “It’s a barrier in the way of students receiving necessary help from the teachers.
“I don’t know about anyone else, but I do not want to have quantum mechanics explained to me over an email,” Lofts added.
VAHS student Natalie Diller and Otaniemi student Aino Haapalinna presented solutions on climate change, which they prefaced by saying a solution that could work in one area might not be the best in another.
Haapalinna added that the solutions should be seen as starting points for cities to start combating climate change.
Diller said that recycling was a large focus in their discussions, as the students suggested incentivising recycling with tax breaks or credits and reusing materials to reduce waste.
“Promoting and using more environmentally friendly materials can also promote more recycling,” she said. “By just using more environmentally friendly materials, a lot of those are recyclable in the first place, so using those will make sure that more harmful materials don’t end up in landfills.”
Students also discussed how U.S. and European youth could be more connected with one another. VAHS student Joe Kyle said that travel across the Atlantic needs to be less complicated, and added that he believes that discourse between the U.S. and E.U. needs to be corrected after taking a significant battering.
“Changing this trajectory is absolutely essential to ensuring that we have a more fair world, and a more interconnected world,” Kyle said.