Verona Area High School student Anna Putney has been recognized for her leadership, community service and active participation within the Verona FFA.
On March 8, the Kiwanis Club of Downtown Madison awarded Putney, a VAHS senior, with the Louis. M Sasman award, according to a March 12 email from VAHS agriculture/science teacher Angie Midthun-Hensen.
The Sasman Award is given annually to one student from each of the FFA chapters at Dane County High Schools.
During the March 8 virtual awards ceremony, Putney shared an overview of her involvement in Verona’s FFA, including being the agricultural literacy chair, chapter president and a member of the floriculture team, the email states.
She also shared her interest in a nursing career and activities/hobbies she participates in outside of FFA such as 4-H, volunteerism and showing sheep at the Dane County Fair.
“We (her advisors Angie Midthun-Hensen and Jamie Morris) are very proud of all of Anna's achievements and her passion for FFA,” Midthun-Hensen wrote.
Louis Sasman, after whom Putney’s award was named, was the State Supervisor for Vocational Education for 36 years, and a member of the Kiwanis Club of Downtown Madison for over 40 years, according to the Madison Kiwanis website.
The FFA is a national organization where members develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education, according to the Verona chapter’s website. Leadership, career development, and community service are the goals of the Verona FFA, the website states.