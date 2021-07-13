For many students, the switch to virtual and hybrid learning over the past 17 months didn’t go well.
So to heal from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Verona Area School District administrators are planning to accelerate learning and go back to basics with mental health support.
That was the main message superintendent Tremayne Clardy and his administrative team presented during the Monday, July 12, Verona Area Board of Education meeting. Among the plans are refocusing on personalized learning plans, which allow students to define how they want to progress in their education.
The initiatives are summed up in the district’s theme for the upcoming school year, “A Time for Healing,” Clardy told board members. The district needs to address significant emotional stressors for both students and staff over the previous year, he added.
“To not acknowledge the ramifications of the pandemic and not acknowledge the ramifications of social unrest would not do any service to our community,” he said. “We’re not going to turn a blind eye to that … it’s up to us – they trust us – (to) guide them out of that.”
Staff hope to increase engagement by using the knowledge they gained from virtual learning and concurrent teaching, district director of technology Amy Arbogash said. With students, teachers and parents having engaged with one another over a learning management system such as Seesaw and Canvas, personalized learning plans will be able to take a new form, Abogash added, noting that virtual learning required everyone to get acquainted with the technology.
Getting personal
Prior to the pandemic, personalized learning software was a hurdle for parents to learn, Arbogash said.
Personalized learning plans have been part of the district curriculum since 2018 and have been a focus on the district since 2012. But the district didn’t meet its initial goal of fully launching it by the 2016-17 school year, and in May 2019, the company that provided the software for it, Epiphany, went out of business and left no successor for its contracted services.
Arbogash said the plans for the personalized learning reboot are a recommitment to the model after discontinuing it for the 2020-21 school year in favor of virtual and concurrent learning. She echoed the district’s mission statement, saying it produces a path to ensure each student is successful.
“I think last year, we heard the words ‘asynchronous,’ ‘synchronous,’ ‘concurrent teaching,’ way more than we heard ‘personalized learning,’” she said. “So we’re going to be bringing forth the idea of personalized learning, but it’s really about reaffirming, because personalized learning isn’t just important policy, it’s also in our strategic plan.”
Accelerated standards
The district will focus on meeting Common Core standards in English/language arts and math, Next Generation science standards used by districts in multiple states and Wisconsin social studies standards, assistant superintendent for academic services Angela Lewis-Hawkins said.
District staff also plan to accelerate learning by ensuring the curriculum and instruction is rigorous for students and creating professional learning plans for district staff and principals, Lewis-Hawkins said. She said each school will deepen its improvement process, which looks to see where changes can be made.
One of the best ways to meet those high standards for education is to have students set their own goals as part of their personalized learning so they feel personally invested in their work, Lewis-Hawkins added.
“When students take responsibility for their learning – ‘I set a goal, I am innately responsible for my learning’ – along with the teacher, who helps to facilitate it, then it becomes relevant and alive,” she said.
Wellness strategies
The district’s student services team is looking to simplify its strategies for COVID-19 pandemic recovery for both students and staff in the fall, assistant superintendent for student services Emmett Durtschi told board members.
The focus will be on physical and mental health services, as well as social emotional wellness and ensuring basic needs such as housing and access to food are met for students so they can perform well at school, Durtschi and director of pupil services Tracey Williams explained. As a result, the district has increased its school nursing staff as well as its number of social workers to address both physical and mental health needs and ensure that students are having their needs met outside of the classroom, Durtschi said.
The district’s expanded mental health services will include more access to counseling and psychologists through expanded staff. It’ll also provide additional access to services through Dane County’s Building Bridges program that connects students with mental health professionals in the community, and clinical services offered at Verona Area High School through a UW Health five-year grant. Dane County also awarded the district $450,000 in a K-12 mental health grant from its American Rescue Plan funds received earlier this year.