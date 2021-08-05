Verona Area School District residents age 18 and older can have a say on Monday, Aug. 16, in approving the district’s tax levy for the 2021-22 school year.
The annual budget hearing and elector meeting will take place at 5 p.m. in the Badger Ridge Middle School auditorium, 300 Richard St. The Verona Area Board of Education will hold a regular board meeting following the hearing and elector meeting.
Electors will be able to vote on the proposed budget, which includes a tax levy of $65 million and a final budget of $81 million, with the difference made up by money transfers, special education funding and $1.3 million in federal funds given to the states to distribute to school districts. The 2021-23 biennial budget, which was drafted by the Republican-led state legislature and signed into law last month by Gov. Tony Evers, includes no increases in per-pupil levy aid that district can tax locally.
Administrators had predicted a $150 increase per pupil when they drafted a preliminary budget earlier this year, but the finalized version of the state’s biennial budget included no increases. Instead, the district will use additional COVID-19 federal relief funds to make up the difference between the tax levy and proposed budget.
The proposed budget would increase the prepayment of debt the district has after the 2017 capital referendum for the new Verona Area High School, and proposes a reduction in the mill rate to $12.65 from $12.77. A lower mill rate, which is what an owner is charged per $1,000 in property value, doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll see a smaller tax bill, but it’s more likely to be a reduction from the previous year if the property value stays unchanged or decreases.
For more information about the budget hearing and annual meeting, visit verona.k12.wi.us or contact district public information officer Raechelle Belli at (608) 845-4337.
