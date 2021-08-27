The Verona Area School District’s website received a refresh earlier this month as a way to make it more navigable for families.
District public information officer Raechelle Belli announced the launch of the improved website in a news release on Wednesday, Aug. 25, one day after the new design was scheduled to go live.
The goal of the new design is to provide families with an easier way to learn about the district and find information, the release stated. The design took into consideration what families accessed the most on the websites, the release stated, and created a landing page for information to be in one place.
“Clear, frequent, and easily accessible communication is essential to maintaining transparency and building trust,” Belli wrote in the email. “Our goal is to provide you with the most accurate, up-to-date information while celebrating the multiple exciting educational experiences taking place in our schools.”
To accompany the new website design, the district is also planning to launch a mobile app named VASDMobile later in September that can be downloaded for free. The current redesign of the websites is intended to be more accessible for smartphones, the release said, as many families primarily use smartphones to communicate.
Other new features of the redesigned website include integrated social media feeds for Facebook and Twitter, alert boxes and district announcement sections and a community page that allows people to submit questions to the district, with the intention of minimizing the spread of misinformation, the release states.