Verona Area School District homeowners can expect to pay slightly less in property taxes for schools than in previous years.
District electors, composed mainly of school board members and a handful of district staff who live within the district, unanimously approved a tax levy of $65 million and a mill rate of $12.65 at the annual meeting on Monday, Aug. 16. It’s a decrease from the mill rate of $12.88 for the 2020-21 school year, and $12.77 in the 2019-2020 year.
A lower mill rate, which is what an owner is charged per $1,000 in property value, doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll see a smaller tax bill, but it’s more likely to be a reduction from the previous year if the property value stays unchanged or decreases. Other aspects play into what an owner’s final tax bill looks like, including taxes levied by cities or townships and the county, or equalized valuations throughout the district that school administration isn’t involved in.
The district’s overall budget, which comes in at $81 million with other state aid revenue and fund transfers, will rely on federal aid to make up the difference in what the projected budget was drafted as earlier this spring, after the state’s biennial budget provided $1.3 million less than anticipated.
The shortfalls seen in the budget because of the state’s biennial budget are not gaps that need to be made up, district assistant superintendent for business services Chad Wiese told board members during a July meeting, but will require the use of federal funds to keep the budget the same as what was predicted earlier this year.
The largest shortfall in the budget is within the per pupil levy and aid, where administrators predicted a $150 increase per student in the budget, but the finalized version included no increases. That results in a shortfall of $841,500 in the district’s preliminary budget that was built on predictions and assumptions of what would be allocated by the state.
Special education categorical aid decreased from the projected numbers by $422,409, reducing the district’s budget to $3.1 million in state aid for special education. Per pupil categorical aid fell slightly from $750 per student to $742 per student, with the state legislature’s intention of having school districts use the influx of one-time federal funds to make up the difference, Wiese explained.
State law requires school districts to have a budget in place by the state of the fiscal year on July 1, but that finalized budget won’t be finalized until November. The preliminary budget approval process essentially authorizes the district to spend money post-June 30, with the knowledge that until budget line items are known, such as the district’s “third Friday count” that bases state aid allocations on the number of students enrolled, the final budget can’t be approved.
