While the Verona Area School District isn’t sure what its finalized budget will look like until November, it’ll at least be able to pay its bills come next month.
The Verona Area Board of Education unanimously approved a preliminary budget of $81 million at its Monday, June 21, meeting, with little discussion before the vote. The two pieces of the preliminary budget the board approved are the district’s general fund, which includes state and federal aids and property taxes, and the special education fund, which is majority funded by state aid and Department of Public Instruction special project grants.
The preliminary budget for the general fund is just shy of $77 million, and the special education fund is planned to receive $4.75 million in new funding. According to the detailed preliminary budget break-down, the special education fund is expected to have $12.6 million in it for the 2021-22 year, but $7.9 million of that comes from transfers-in the district already has.
State law requires school districts to have a budget in place by the state of the fiscal year on July 1, but that finalized budget won’t be finalized until November. The preliminary budget approval process essentially authorizes the district to spend money post-June 30, with the knowledge that until budget line items are known, such as the district’s “third Friday count” that bases state aid allocations on the number of students enrolled, the final budget can’t be approved.
Prior to that final budget approval, the school board will hold its annual public budget hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, with the district meeting following. Tentatively, the location of the public hearing will be at the district’s Central Office, where board meetings had been held prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other pieces of information the district is waiting on include final payroll and fringe benefit costs, ways it will use an estimated $1.4 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds and claims on state and federal projects, a summary document attached to the board meeting agenda states.
The district is also waiting on just how much state aid will be given to districts. The state legislature’s Joint Finance Committee approved a Republican budget proposal last week that would add more state spending for schools, but doesn’t allow districts to spend more than in previous years, a June 21 story from the Cap Times states.
Cap Times: 'Flat budgets, increasing costs': School leaders, organizations push for increased school funding in 2021-23 budget
Incoming superintendent Tremayne Clardy joined other superintendents at the Capitol Building on June 21 for a news conference, where they advocated for an increase in the state revenue cap that limits how much districts can raise through a combination of state aid and local property taxes. Clardy emphasized during the news conference that no increase in the revenue cap would mean the district would need to cut programs that focus on mental health and academic acceleration to make up for learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cap Times story states.
The district will also change its budgeting process as Clardy takes the helm on July 1. The new processes will start each year in June with a preliminary budget, then in July and September, district administration would outline its goals and principles for an upcoming school year.
The revenue forecast would be completed in November and December based on state aid, revenue limits and enrollment numbers.
Staffing plans would be created between January and March, and staff pay and benefits would be adjusted through May. Between March and May, administrators would also consider priority actions based on need and student data.