Sugar Creek Elementary School has three new awards from the state Department of Public Instruction for its math, reading and behavioral work.
Principal Todd Brunner wrote in an email to the Press the school won Gold for math and behavioral work, and Bronze for reading. Schools who qualify for gold awards have to be invited by the state to apply, Brunner explained in the email, and the school’s years of documented work in those areas is what prompted the state to ask staff if they’d apply.
“To win an award would have been really nice,” Brunner wrote. “Three just blew us out of the water and is a testament to the incredible staff of this school.”
The awards are given out by the Wisconsin Response to Intervention (RtI) Center, which is run by the state and looks to assist schools and districts implement a supportive framework that includes strong leadership, family and community engagement and evidence-based practices, according to the Center’s website. As a part of that framework, schools and districts are encouraged to use it to improve their students’ reading, math and behavioral skills.
Schools or districts are recognized based on the longevity of their programs, according to Sugar Creek’s award letter from assistant state superintendent Barbara Van Haren. Bronze awards require a year of full implementation of a universal program such as Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports that sites within the Verona Area School District use; silver requires two years of a sustained program. For gold, schools or districts must have full implementation in two areas between math, behavior and reading, with evidence of deeper implementation, the award letter states.
Sugar Creek is no stranger to awards and recognition. Earlier this year, its yoga program won a Healthy Kids Healthy Schools award from UW Health, and has been the recipient of awards from state Department of Public Instruction, U.S. Department of Agriculture and Alliance for a Healthier Generation’s Healthy Schools Program within the past two years.
